How to... Assist staff weary of the pandemic
Put the physical and mental wellbeing of employees at the top of the agenda
15 August 2021 - 00:04
Employers and employees are exhausted after 18 months of the pandemic, lockdown, remote work and the stress that comes from all of that - and that can affect a business's performance.
"One of the elements that [companies can focus] on is their employees. By helping your people to perform at their peak, your business can drive better customer service, higher productivity, and more innovation," says Viresh Harduth, vice-president for small business at Sage Africa and Middle East. He advises:..
