How to... Assist staff weary of the pandemic

Put the physical and mental wellbeing of employees at the top of the agenda

Employers and employees are exhausted after 18 months of the pandemic, lockdown, remote work and the stress that comes from all of that - and that can affect a business's performance.



"One of the elements that [companies can focus] on is their employees. By helping your people to perform at their peak, your business can drive better customer service, higher productivity, and more innovation," says Viresh Harduth, vice-president for small business at Sage Africa and Middle East. He advises:..