Insurance's AI future is on your phone
Global VC boom sees big investments in insurtech start-ups
15 August 2021 - 00:15
The nascent insurance technology sector, known as insurtech, is exploding in SA, as venture capital (VC) flows into start-ups, and incumbents partner with technology and telecommunications firms.
Last week Naspers Foundry made a R120m investment in Naked Insurance, its biggest investment yet in a South African start-up, and on Wednesday Sanlam and MTN Group announced a strategic alliance to distribute insurance and investment products across Africa...
