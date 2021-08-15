Business

Loading up with good intentions

One of SA's biggest bakkie brands wants to boost local content

15 August 2021 - 00:07 By CHRIS BARRON

Billy Tom, CEO and president of Isuzu Motors SA, says the pandemic has forced the company to look harder at reducing its reliance on imports and finding local sources for its needs.

"It has made localisation more critical," he says, because the pandemic caused interruptions that put "huge strains" on Isuzu's supply chain...

