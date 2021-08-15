MARK BARNES: Towards political Robinhoodism that actually transfers ownership

The trouble starts when those elected to leadership, by the popular vote, fail to deliver on promises but still need the vote to retain power

Populism rules, OK! Well, not always. When misguided, or taken advantage of, instead of it being virtuous and in the best interest of the people, populism can lead to the broad-based economic destruction of the population. Popular failure is a death spiral.



The will of the people, of the masses, of the collective, is playing an ever-bigger role in business. Customers have choices and will "vote with their feet" to find alternative goods and services if your product is not up to scratch...