Richard Branson sale props up empire
The proceeds will support Branson's travel and leisure businesses, and help develop new and existing ventures
15 August 2021 - 00:19
Richard Branson has sold about $300m in Virgin Galactic stock, tapping his biggest listed asset again to prop up his business empire during the pandemic.
The billionaire sold almost 10.5-million shares, about 4% of the space-travel company, through a company he controls, leaving him with an 18% stake, according to a regulatory filing. The proceeds will support Branson's travel and leisure businesses, and help develop new and existing ventures, a Virgin Group representative said. Branson remains Virgin Galactic's biggest shareholder...
