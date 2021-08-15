Richard Branson sale props up empire

Richard Branson has sold about $300m in Virgin Galactic stock, tapping his biggest listed asset again to prop up his business empire during the pandemic.



The billionaire sold almost 10.5-million shares, about 4% of the space-travel company, through a company he controls, leaving him with an 18% stake, according to a regulatory filing. The proceeds will support Branson's travel and leisure businesses, and help develop new and existing ventures, a Virgin Group representative said. Branson remains Virgin Galactic's biggest shareholder...