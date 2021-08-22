FinChoice rides the Covid wave to growth while its retail cousin lags
HomeChoice has invested significantly in technology in recent years
22 August 2021 - 00:04
HomeChoice International’s fintech business, FinChoice, contributed more than two-thirds to interim trading profit due to rapid growth during the pandemic, the JSE-listed home-shopping group said this week.
In an interview after the release of results for the six months ended June 30, executive chair Shirley Maltz said that prior to the pandemic, FinChoice, which provides short-term loans and insurance products, contributed about 30%-40% of trading profits. This increased to 70% of the R212m trading profit for the interim period...
