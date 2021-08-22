Business

FinChoice rides the Covid wave to growth while its retail cousin lags

HomeChoice has invested significantly in technology in recent years

22 August 2021 - 00:04 By NICK WILSON

HomeChoice International’s fintech business, FinChoice, contributed more than two-thirds to interim trading profit due to rapid growth during the pandemic, the JSE-listed home-shopping group said this week.

In an interview after the release of results for the six months ended June 30, executive chair Shirley Maltz said that prior to the pandemic, FinChoice, which provides short-term loans and insurance products, contributed about 30%-40% of trading profits. This increased to 70% of the R212m trading profit for the interim period...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Introducing Wits Plus 2.0 Business
  2. OBITUARY: Johan van Zyl: built Toyota SA into powerhouse | 1958-2021 Business
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  4. Momentum Metropolitan retains level 1 BBBEE status for three years in a row Business
  5. My Brilliant Career: Nourishing a taste for daily dedication to perfection Business

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top