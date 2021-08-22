NEWSMAKER
Transnet’s SOS: devil in the details
Plea for private sector investment — but who will control projects?
22 August 2021 - 00:07
Transnet chair Popo Molefe says the state-owned logistics company that controls the country’s ports and freight rail services has sent out an SOS for R100bn from private investors because it has neither the funds nor the expertise to fix itself and play the role it must to facilitate economic growth.
“Transnet being the livewire of the economy in the country, its reforming has become very critical,” he says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.