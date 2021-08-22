Turmoil in global trade ‘could spur’ SA recovery
KAP boss sees local manufacturing filling supply chain gap
22 August 2021 - 00:05
There is still uncertainty about when SA’s growth will return to pre-Covid-19 levels, but the pandemic’s disruption of global supply chains is expected to continue, which will boost local manufacturing and potentially help speed up the country’s economic recovery.
This is the view of Gary Chaplin, CEO of KAP Industrial, the diversified chemical and logistics business...
