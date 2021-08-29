ANDILE KHUMALO: Digital skills a ladder out of our jobs abyss
29 August 2021 - 05:00
SA's unemployment rate is now the highest on a global list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg. This shocking news follows the announcement by Stats SA this week that the unemployment rate of Africa's most developed nation reached 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021.
If you consider the expanded definition - which includes those people who have given up looking for work - the number rises to 44.4%. If you dig deeper into the numbers, you will find the expanded youth unemployment rate is 74.8%...
