China eyes Afghan hi-tech treasures
29 August 2021 - 05:00
When the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001, the global economy looked a lot different: Tesla wasn't a company, the iPhone didn't exist and artificial intelligence was best known as a Steven Spielberg film.
Now all three are at the cutting edge of a modern economy driven by advancements in hi-tech chips and large-capacity batteries that are made with a range of minerals, including rare earths. And Afghanistan is sitting on deposits estimated to be worth $1- trillion (about R15-trillion), including what may be the world's largest lithium reserves - if anyone can get them out of the ground...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.