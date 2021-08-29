Business

Covid vax maker eyes malaria, TB

29 August 2021 - 05:00 By Reuters

Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech is looking to build malaria and tuberculosis vaccine production sites in Rwanda and Senegal, narrowing its search for African locations.

The future malaria and tuberculosis vaccines would be based on the so-called messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, also used in its Covid-19 shot, the German drug maker said. BioNTech did not say when production was likely to start. In July it said it would seek to develop a malaria vaccine, eyeing production in Africa, as it seeks to build on its success with its partner, Pfizer, in Covid shots...

