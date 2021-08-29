Covid vax maker eyes malaria, TB
29 August 2021 - 05:00
Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech is looking to build malaria and tuberculosis vaccine production sites in Rwanda and Senegal, narrowing its search for African locations.
The future malaria and tuberculosis vaccines would be based on the so-called messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, also used in its Covid-19 shot, the German drug maker said. BioNTech did not say when production was likely to start. In July it said it would seek to develop a malaria vaccine, eyeing production in Africa, as it seeks to build on its success with its partner, Pfizer, in Covid shots...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.