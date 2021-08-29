How to... Prioritise mental health of workers
29 August 2021 - 05:00
● Remote working is likely to remain part of our lives even when we return to some version of normality, and this means companies need to maximise the benefits and minimise the disadvantages.
“For many people, social isolation, the lack of corporate structure and disruption of their usual support arrangements (such as schools closing for lock downs) are beginning to bite,” says Jeff Ryan, MD of AWCape...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.