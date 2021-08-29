It's game on for Massmart's laggard

The bulk of JSE-listed Massmart's operations now seem to be firing on all cylinders, with the Walmart-owned group's struggling Game brand the last remaining problem asset that needs to be fixed.



CEO Mitch Slape made it clear on Friday, in an interview and in media and investor presentations after the release of results for the 26 weeks ended June 27, that while he is optimistic that Game can be returned to profitability, he is also "pragmatic" and does not have unlimited patience...