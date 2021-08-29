My Brilliant Career: From social work to moulding minds and clay

Rial Visagie is the founder and creative director of Rialheim

What do you do at work each day?



Between 8am and 10am I'm usually busy with operational matters between the studio, product development and suppliers, and the needs of our retail staff. Then, depending on where I'm based, this will determine what I do with the rest of the day, which is either at our studio in Robertson or at our stores based in Johannesburg...