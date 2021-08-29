Sky's the limit as SA rides huge new data centre wave

Teraco Data Environments, the biggest data centre provider in Africa, has announced the completion of the largest single-site data centre in Africa. But the R2.5bn raised in funding for the project is just the beginning: CEO Jan Hnizdo told Business Times this week that Teraco has committed to a R6bn investment in further expansion across SA in the next four years.



The JB3 data centre in Isando, Ekurhuleni, includes 45,000mm² of building and 12,000mm² of data hall space, making it the biggest facility of its kind on the continent...