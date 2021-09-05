Aspen in talks to make and sell J&J vaccines for Africa

Africa aims to vaccinate 60% of its adult population by 2022

Aspen Pharmacare says it is in talks to make Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus shot under licence in SA, at what would be Africa's first major independent distribution base for a global vaccine against Covid-19.



News of the talks coincided with the suspension of the heavily criticised shipment to Europe from Africa of the same shot, which is already being made under contract and packaged by Aspen, but distributed by J&J...