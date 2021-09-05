Banksy set to shred art sale records again

If the sale achieves its high estimate, the painting will have appreciated nearly 500% in almost three years

In 2018, a painting by Banksy began to self-destruct while it was on the auction block at Sotheby's in London.



Just after the spray-painted artwork of a girl holding a balloon sold for about £1m (about R20m), an alarm went off and the work slowly began to pass through a shredder hidden inside the frame...