Cape Town to get its own bourse

05 September 2021 - 00:05 By NICK WILSON

Alternative exchange 4AX, which will rebrand as the Cape Town Stock Exchange and relocate to the Mother City next month, says it has a "really good pipeline" of potential new listings that are expected to double its market capitalisation by February.

CEO Eugene Booysen, part of a new management team brought in in November 2019, said the exchange will add four new listings before year-end, including agribusiness TWK, which is transferring its listing from rival exchange ZAR X at the end this month to coincide with 4AX's rebranding...

