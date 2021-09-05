Discovery plays pathfinder

About 49% of Discovery's 10,000 staff have been vaccinated

Discovery's introduction of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for its staff from next year is expected to pave the way for other large companies to follow suit - but they will likely wait to see what push-back the financial services group faces before proceeding.



Discovery CEO Adrian Gore conceded this week that the group "will take a bit of flak" but he is hopeful other companies, which may be on the fence and formulating policy on the issue, "will then also do it"...