Discovery plays pathfinder
About 49% of Discovery's 10,000 staff have been vaccinated
05 September 2021 - 00:10
Discovery's introduction of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for its staff from next year is expected to pave the way for other large companies to follow suit - but they will likely wait to see what push-back the financial services group faces before proceeding.
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore conceded this week that the group "will take a bit of flak" but he is hopeful other companies, which may be on the fence and formulating policy on the issue, "will then also do it"...
