HILARY JOFFE: Eskom's mountain is not yet a koppie but it's no Everest
The utility still isn't making enough to service interest on its vast debt
05 September 2021 - 00:09
AR19bn net loss is a bleak sight, and even bleaker if you look at Eskom's pre-tax loss that was almost R25bn for the year to end-March, excluding the benefit of a tax credit. Yet for the first time in a long while, the shape of its financials suggests the trajectory is shifting.
The utility still isn't making enough to service interest on its vast debt...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.