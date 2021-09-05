Newsmaker
'Reform now or face more riots', says Bonang Mohale
The recent rioting "demonstrated beyond a shadow of doubt that factions in the ANC are quite prepared to burn the entire country" to protect their interests
05 September 2021 - 00:05
Just as business forced former president Jacob Zuma to dump "weekend special" Des van Rooyen to save the country from disaster, so it must force President Cyril Ramaphosa to accelerate desperately needed reforms, says Bonang Mohale, the new president of Business Unity SA.
The first thing he did after being elected to lead organised business was to request a bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa...
