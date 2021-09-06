How to make a good impression

There are few things in the business world scarier than delivering a presentation, yet not many are as important.

The workplace is getting more competitive in today’s business environment. It’s no longer enough for you to have the necessary capability to do the job; you should also be able to talk well, write well, and present yourself well.

Presenting information clearly and effectively is an important skill to get your message or opinion across and required in almost every field. Even if you don’t need to make regular presentations in front of a group, there are plenty of situations where good presentation and public speaking skills can help you advance your career and create opportunities.

Presentation skills are useful in the following workplace or professional circumstances:

At interviews, as the interviewer or interviewee;

At meetings, face-to-face or in conference calls;

At networking functions, meeting new people or getting to know ones you have met before;

Speaking to colleagues and staff;

Delivering a presentation to clients detailing a technical topic or selling a product;

Presenting at conferences;

Speaking at large internal meetings;

Speaking with suppliers and clients;

Presenting training — and so on.

Many people are terrified when they have to present their first public talk, or even to present to their co-workers, but these initial fears can be reduced by good preparation which will also lay the groundwork for making an effective presentation.

Developing presentation skills and giving an effective presentation is not an easy matter. Some people may be born with presentation skills but it's good to know they can also be learnt and developed further when practiced regularly.

