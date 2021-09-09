FNB is the most valuable brand in SA

FNB has maintained its position as the Most Valuable Brand in SA for a second consecutive year in the BrandZ Top30 Most Valuable Brands by Kantar, with a brand value of $2.7bn.

In the independent brand valuation, the report mentioned that SA consumers rated FNB highly on all brand equity metrics and is positioned as a particularly “meaningfully different” brand. Between 2020 and 2021, FNB was also endorsed by consumers as having “great advertising” and its marketing initiatives were cited as relevant and memorable.

FNB also scored high on measures of Brand Exposure in the Banking category, with the recently launched #TheChangeables campaign receiving a noteworthy mention in the report.

“Our brand campaign highlights the ability of citizens and businesses to adapt to change and pays tribute to those who have changed their lives against all odds by transforming obstacles into opportunities for a better future,” says FNB chief marketing officer Faye Mfike.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says: “This is a monumental recognition for our customers and employees who are partners on our journey to build the best platform business in the world. This accolade comes at a time when the world is going through a pandemic characterised as a once-in-a-100-years event, as such it affirms our agility and resilience as a business. As SA begins to regain economic growth momentum, we’re energised more than ever to help our retail and commercial customers to actively participate in economic activity.”

As a purpose-led brand FNB continues to push and redefine boundaries on what help means to customers and society. “We play a pivotal role in our customers’ lives by empowering them through relevant and meaningful contextual solutions. Help is central to everything we do, and this accolade has cemented our position as the most valuable brand in society.”

Also noted in FNB’s strong performance was its response to the pandemic through its holistic relief programmes aimed at helping customers. These included the Cashflow Relief programme and the bank’s numerous waivers of fees and restructurings of loans. Its digital banking platforms have also contributed to its brand value growth.

“The accolade is testament to the evolution of our brand to become more than just a bank, but rather a trusted financial services and lifestyle partner for our customers,” says Mfikwe.

“The pandemic has accelerated our plans to design, implement and improve the nature of our financial and non-financial support to our customers and vulnerable communities. We continue to respond purposefully and empathically to calls for help by assisting customers through a range of relief measures to help keep their heads above the water in a pandemic.”

This article was paid for by FNB.