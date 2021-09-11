Government launches portal for businesses affected by riots, looting

The government is starting a portal for businesses affected by the July looting mayhem. It’s to establish the extent of damage, especially to small and medium businesses — and to see if more support is needed.

The portal will open on Monday and will encourage businesses affected by the unrest to register and disclose their losses.

Many of the hardest hit are likely to be businesses that are small, informal, uninsured and not registered with the taxman. They might be wary of signing on to a government portal. But Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said the government would not use the information beyond support measures, as long as applicants did not give false information.

“We have talked to various authorities, as well as the short-term insurers and the banks, but we realise there are still huge gaps in the information we have on the extent of damage suffered by businesses, including micro businesses such as spaza shops operating from people’s houses,” said Momoniat.

“We want to see the extent of the damage, so we can make more informed decisions about whether government should review the support mechanisms currently in place — or improve the support facilities.”