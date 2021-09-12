ANDILE KHUMALO: Potential BEE windfall as Reserve Bank sheds African Bank shares

It was never the Reserve Bank's intention to hold its equity stake indefinitely, particularly because its shareholding created a potential conflict of interest

Irecently watched a moving SABC interview with Dr Sam Motsuenyane, talking about how the original African Bank was started in the middle of impossible government restrictions on black business.



It was the first day of the inaugural conference of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc), in May 1964. The idea of establishing a bank specifically for black people was tabled. Black business had to find a way to secure capital for themselves because the banking system was simply not interested...