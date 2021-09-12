ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Creeping censors threaten the web
SA is the only African country to actively shut down torrenting services
12 September 2021 - 02:22
South Africans imagine they are spared the onslaught against digital freedoms that characterise most countries in Africa and the Middle East. From Iran imposing death sentences for online posts to Uganda taxing social media to Ethiopia and Egypt cutting off internet access altogether, abuses and restrictions are commonplace throughout the region.
In comparison, SA appears to be a free-for-all. However, according to a recent study of internet censorship and restrictions in 175 countries by global cyber security researchers Comparitech, internet freedoms in SA are "27% restricted"...
