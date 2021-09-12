Business

CHRIS BARRON: Sugar cane seeks new sweet spot

'Urgent action needed to rescue industry hit by taxes and imports'

12 September 2021 - 11:05 By Chris Barron

Andrew Russell, chair of the South African Canegrowers Association, says the local sugar industry is facing an "existential threat" and unless it speedily diversifies it will die.

"We need to act quickly to rescue our industry," he says...

