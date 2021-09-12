HILARY JOFFE: Mines have best case for making workplace vaccination mandatory

Many companies are surely being asked the same question after Discovery took the lead last week

Asked at an investor day this week whether his company planned to make Covid vaccinations compulsory for its employees, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said it was something being seriously considered. Discovery was doing the right thing, said Froneman.



Many companies are surely being asked the same question after Discovery took the lead last week, announcing it would make vaccines mandatory from January 1 - arguing it had a social and moral imperative to do so. But mining majors such as Sibanye make particularly interesting case studies because they are already making so much progress rolling out vaccines to their workers...