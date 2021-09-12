MARK BARNES: Striking the right balance between profits and development is key
Mandates will require intervention by the state, through regulation, subsidy, support, protection and even enforcement
12 September 2021 - 09:58
We need to have commercial and developmental mandates coexisting side by side, particularly within state-owned enterprises. Neither can survive without the other. The tug-of-war between developmental imperatives and commercial sustainability inevitably leads to a debate about the respective roles of the public and private sectors.
In SA, these mandates cannot be in conflict - they're complementary, the yin and yang of economic prosperity. To succeed, this relationship requires extraordinary foresight, clarity of purpose and division of responsibility, not least because it has to accommodate very different cultures...
