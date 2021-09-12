My Brilliant Career: Looking forward to full rooms and happy guests

Jeremy Clayton is MD of Turnkey Hospitality, chair of the Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) in the Cape and executive director of the President Hotel in Cape Town

What do you do?



I manage and operate hotels across the Cape, in the northern parts of South Africa and into Africa in the safari space. I am involved in tourism. Fedhasa is one of the key hospitality business representation councils, and we participate with the provincial and national government, as well as national tourism bodies. The President Hotel is one of Africa's largest independent hotels and is a major player in the Cape and South African tourism sector...