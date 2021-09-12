Rising cost of raw materials squeezes food producers

Higher input costs affect prices, reduce demand and eat into market share





Food producers are bracing themselves for more tough trading as prices of raw materials such as maize, steel, palm oil and glucose remain elevated - and for consumers this means further price hikes are on the cards. RCL Foods, the maker of 5 Star Maize Meal, Ouma Rusks, Selati sugar, Nola and Simply Chicken; AVI, which owns brands such as Five Roses and Bakers biscuits; and Libstar, which makes Lancewood and Denny products, this week all bemoaned the increases in the cost of raw materials.Libstar CFO Charl de Villiers said the group is "seeing inflation across multiple categories. For example, milk prices have gone up 20%, packaging costs have increased and so has the cost of labour. We work with our retailer partners and other channels to plan the pricing of the items we bring to the market." He said there might be price increases, but not all costs can be passed on to clients. "There is also the ongoing need to invest in efficiency to help mitigate pricing pressures. For example, at Lancewood we have invested R150m in our hard-cheese production capacity as well as hard-cheese packing capacity. These are intended to save some of the costs we see coming through."According to Libstar, South African food inflation averaged 6% during the six months to June, up 1.8 percentage points from the 4.2% average increase in the same period in the first half of 2020.In a report on producer inflation for July, released last month, Nedbank said food inflation for July was broadly steady at 7.1% year on year from 7%. Amid weak consumer spending, producers have been reluctant to pass on these costs to consumers. Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management, said the increase in input costs has been a common theme among food producers, which they have had to largely absorb. "This production sector doesn't seem to be immune to the general trend around the world where producer price inflation is running hot but consumer price inflation is much more contained as producers bear much of the brunt of those higher input costs," said Pheiffer.RCL Foods attributes the higher costs to global crop failures and increased demand from China, which saw local agricultural price inflation of 17.4%.RCL, which has embarked on a strategic review of its operations that could lead to a further separation of some of its entities into stand-alone businesses, said "it will be difficult not to" increase prices. The company's results for the year to June, released this week, show 14% growth in revenue to R31.7bn. The groceries business unit grew revenue by 10.8% to R5.5bn on the prior year, driven by a recovery in pie volumes and higher prices in groceries in response to rising commodity input costs. In its full-year results to June, also released this week, AVI highlighted that it had to increase selling prices virtually across the board on the back of higher raw material costs. Its gross profit margin slipped modestly but its operating profit margin improved as it cut selling and administration expenses, said Pheiffer. AVI, which increased the average selling prices in the biscuit division by 6.4%, said the increase will help preserve margins. AVI CEO Simon Crutchley said during the results presentation: "We will need price increases in all categories except for rooibos, which, with the reduction in raw material costs, will give us the opportunity to pass back to consumers, which is what we are doing in order to find the best volume balance in the rooibos, in particular."Chris Gilmour, investment analyst at Salmour Research, said input costs had a knock-on effect of reducing demand for AVI's products and they lost market share to competitors who didn't increase their prices. "However, this is probably a temporary phenomenon and they should recoup [market] share when the raw material situation normalises," he said.AVI's revenue was marginally higher at R13.2bn due mainly to higher sales volumes at I&J and higher selling prices generally.Libstar's revenue for the six months to June rose 8.7% to R5.1bn. Food categories, which contribute 93% of group revenue, grew 10.5% to R4.74bn. Household and personal care revenue fell 9.6% to R375.8m.Pheiffer said Libstar has also "tried to be nimble and entrepreneurial in the pandemic-impacted market and the ongoing and new trends [of] greater in-home consumption of foods, the big swing to healthier and more planet-friendly alternative foods as well as the growing private label market".Commenting on the risks Libstar is facing, CEO Andries van Rensburg said: "We are experiencing a rise in shipping costs. Shipping delays to some markets and container availability internationally remain a challenge. We are worried about inflation and the cost of electricity. All of these impact already constrained household spend."However, Van Rensburg is confident the group's focus on the "relatively more resilient upper end of the market and limited exposure to volatile commodity products in our portfolio, as well as our world-class, low-cost manufacturing and portfolio optimisation, [will] stand us in good stead".