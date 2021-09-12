Business

Shoprite eyes more stores and jobs

Fight for market share will be waged among lower-income consumers

12 September 2021 - 09:58 By Nick Wilson

Shoprite has big expansion plans - particularly in the highly contested lower end of the market - that will see hundreds of new outlets open and could create up to 10,000 direct jobs.

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said this week the group is looking to increase the number of USave stores - its basic-goods brand - from 398 to 1,000 over the next three to four years, with 30 of the new stores opening in financial 2022...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Makhado municipality auctions 849 residential and businesses stands Business
  2. FNB launches a new Shares Zero investment account with no monthly account fees Business
  3. Standard Bank’s tips on how not to get caught by scammers Business
  4. Medshield Medical Scheme supports members with innovation to mitigate the ... Business
  5. Government launches portal for businesses affected by riots, looting Business

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans