Shoprite eyes more stores and jobs

Fight for market share will be waged among lower-income consumers

Shoprite has big expansion plans - particularly in the highly contested lower end of the market - that will see hundreds of new outlets open and could create up to 10,000 direct jobs.



Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said this week the group is looking to increase the number of USave stores - its basic-goods brand - from 398 to 1,000 over the next three to four years, with 30 of the new stores opening in financial 2022...