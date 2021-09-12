Shoprite eyes more stores and jobs

Fight for market share will be waged among lower-income consumers





Shoprite has big expansion plans - particularly in the highly contested lower end of the market - that will see hundreds of new outlets open and could create up to 10,000 direct jobs. Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said this week the group is looking to increase the number of USave stores - its basic-goods brand - from 398 to 1,000 over the next three to four years, with 30 of the new stores opening in financial 2022. Boosting the group's strategy to increase its footprint in areas that target lower-income consumers is the acquisition from Massmart of Cambridge Food, Rhino, Massfresh and Cash & Carry for R1.36bn. The 68 stores, 43 liquor outlets and other facilities in these chains will be relaunched under Shoprite's various brands.Engelbrecht said this transaction, which still needs competition authority approval, includes Shoprite taking onto its payroll about 7,000 people now working for the Massmart chains. The Shoprite group believes there are substantial expansion opportunities in all segments of the market. Speaking after the release of results for the 53 weeks ended July 4, Engelbrecht said the traditional core retail business has "very good momentum" and there are still gains to be made across the lower, middle and top ends of the retail sector. He said good organic growth was likely in the lower end of the market due to migration patterns and the way new population centres were forming."We now have gotten to that stage where we have a very good hedge between the lower end of the market and the affluent end of market with Checkers, in that it is almost 50-50 in terms of its profit contribution," Engelbrecht said. That gives hedge risk diversification for better and worse economic times."Checkers, for instance, has less than 15% market share so I naturally have to think there is market share opportunity for us."We are still not finished with our programme in terms of the FreshX stores and we have basically just started to scratch the surface in terms of neighbourhood stores . complemented with digital and e-commerce there is definitely more growth to come."Engelbrecht said the group's expansion plans would take the form of acquisitions of physical stores and possibly digital platforms as well as organic growth through opening new stores.Currently the group has 1,734 outlets in SA across all its brands. It plans to increase the number of upmarket FreshX stores from 41 to 80 over the next two years, while in financial 2022 it will boost the tally of Checkers stores from 230 to 247 and add 47 LiquorShop outlets to the 537 it now has. Shoprite, which employs more than 140,000 people in SA and the rest of Africa, estimates that the USave and FreshX expansion strategy alone could generate up to 10,000 direct job opportunities over time. It says far more jobs are likely to be created indirectly. The group says it is difficult to be precise about job creation potential because not all the FreshX stores will be "brand new builds", with many being conversions of existing Checkers stores, as was the case at Canal Walk shopping centre in Cape Town.Shoprite's healthy balance sheet puts it in a good position to expand. The results announced this week show that group borrowings declined by R6.7bn to R5.3bn from last year.Salmour Research co-head Chris Gilmour said the battle for market share among retailers is going to be "increasingly seen in the lower end of the market" and Shoprite is nicely positioned for expansion, either through acquisitions or new-store rollout."Make no mistake, they've got a nice, strong balance sheet now. They've reduced their debt dramatically. They've got 24% gearing, which for a company like that is nothing. They can go out and acquire big time," said Gilmour. But any further acquisitions would more than likely be of smaller independent rural retailers - with this segment estimated to account for about one-third of the grocery retail market.Gilmour said Shoprite will be able to consolidate its dominant position in the lower end of the market, helped by a switch of focus from other African countries to local operations. Alec Abraham, senior equity analyst at Sasfin Wealth, agreed the big fight for market share is going to be waged among lower-income consumers, and Shoprite holds an advantage because it has been expanding in this segment for far longer than its rivals.Evidence of market-share gains were apparent in Shoprite's results, according to Engelbrecht. "We've now had 28 months of uninterrupted market-share gains in the total market - as we measure it or as Nielsen measures it."He said Shoprite, which has liquor and pharmacy store exposure in its portfolio, does not think of itself as competing against any single rival; when it measures its gains it considers the entire formal market, including pharmaceutical retailers.The group is also making inroads with its Xtra Savings rewards programme, which it says is the fastest growing such programme in SA with more than 20-million members. It reported that its Sixty60 online delivery platform was also growing strongly.