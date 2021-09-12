Supply shocks choke strong demand

Bidvest posts good results despite shipping problems

Bidvest has flagged global supply chain disruption as the No 1 risk to watch as the group struggles to meet demand, whether for luxury items such as boats or the active ingredients that are needed to make headache tablets.



The disruption to global supply chains was sparked by the initial hard lockdowns and border closures around the world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic...