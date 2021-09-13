Safcoin makes history as SA’s first cryptocurrency to go global

Safcoin, Africa’s first proof-of-work coin that launched exclusively to SA buyers in 2018, is going global with its listing on HotBit, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platforms.

The list date is scheduled for mid-September 2021

As the first local cryptocurrency to be offered to the global market – and with only 10 million coins available and 8.7 million already circulating – the HotBit listing gives international investors the opportunity to own a native African cryptocurrency that’s driven by making investing in crypto easy, accessible, and understandable for everyone in Africa.

Africa’s Pride

Safcoin CEO Neil Ferreira says: “Safcoin really is Africa’s pride. It’s been amazing to watch our vision come to life, and it keeps growing from strength to strength, connecting and empowering more Africans across the continent every day.”

He says they never intended Safcoin to be ‘just another cryptocurrency’ but wanted to demystify crypto for the man on the street and provide him with tools and resources to participate in the digital currency revolution. The ultimate goal was to see Safcoin become a widely and globally accepted form of payment that in turn boosts African trade and simplifies cross-border payment processes. With the HotBit listing, it seems nothing can stop Safcoin’s growth and impact.

“There's a lot more to cryptocurrencies than just profiting from it,” says Ferreira. “People can be empowered, marketplaces opened, cross-border trade supported, and social and economic growth stimulated. Safcoin was created to help people while also empowering them to help themselves.”

Journey to the global stage



Safcoin has achieved many firsts for the SA crypto market in three years.

Highlights include:

2018:



Blockchain company FHM issues an initial coin offering (ICO) for 500,000 Safcoin tokens exclusive to South Africans, giving them an opportunity to invest in a start-up currency after missing out on numerous ICOs when the electronic money rush started in 2010.

issues an initial coin offering (ICO) for 500,000 Safcoin tokens exclusive to South Africans, giving them an opportunity to invest in a start-up currency after missing out on numerous ICOs when the electronic money rush started in 2010. Launches bespoke, decentralised blockchain mainnet, built using a Scrypt algorithm; the centralised Safcoin Exchange; and Safcoin Wallets on Android and iOS.

Safcoin Exchange; Safcoin Wallets On December 12, the Safcoin blockchain went live

2019:

Launches SA’s first plug-and-play Safcoin mining opportunity , allowing new, small, and start-up miners to earn a passive monthly income by mining Safcoin. The initiative empowers anyone to start a mining business – without previous experience or expensive hardware.

Launches SAFPay, a secure payment gateway that facilitates transactions with very low – or no – transaction fees and no middleman.

Western Cape government invites Safcoin to discuss regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and exchanges in SA.

2020:

Expands into Nigeria and Uganda.

Launches MobiJobs , Africa’s first blockchain-powered micro-jobs platform that connects businesses and gig economy workers across Africa.

Launches Safcoin pool mining programme .

2021:

Launches Cryptovalley, an e-commerce platform powered by Safcoin and Safpay that allows small businesses to sell and pay for products with crypto.

First locally founded digital currency to list internationally with HotBit debut .

Where to buy Safcoin:

Safcoin Exchange

HotBit

Catex and P2Pb2B

To learn more about Safcoin or to create an account, visit the Safcoin website or download the Safcoin app for Android or iOS.

This article was paid for by Safcoin.