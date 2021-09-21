Personal loans can make a real difference

South Africans are starting to turn the ship on rampant over-indebtedness by demonstrating how personal loans can create a positive impact in their lives and in the lives of those around them. This is in light of consumer debt soaring to almost R2-trillion by the first quarter of 2021.

Through Nedbank’s Real Difference, True Loan stories, inspiring accounts of ordinary South Africans are coming to light. People share their experiences in getting loans truly to enhance their lives, transforming the negative sentiment that exists about personal loans.

For instance, Thokozani Ngelo from Mpumalanga talked about his all-too-common way of dealing with high monthly expenses. “I had accounts on top of accounts and loans at different places. I was trying to make things better, but could not find a way, meaning I couldn’t live in the moment and enjoy time with my family,” he says.

“I knew if I wanted a better life, I had to change things. My family were depending on me. So, I applied for a personal loan and consolidated my accounts, which to my relief, resulted in a loan with affordable monthly repayments.”

Ngelo ended up paying less than before, paid off his debt, and with the extra cash in his pocket, he renovated his family’s home, installed a new sink, replaced the ceiling and even painted the house and patched the roof.

Gauteng resident Lucia Ramulongo, like other working moms across SA, only wanted her baby daughter to have a happy and healthy life, and when challenges arose, she reached out for help.

“When my precious Wavhudi was five months old, we found out she had a heart condition and needed urgent medical attention,” says Ramulongo. “My medical aid wouldn’t cover the costs and time was not on our side. The treatment was expensive and complicated. I felt as if I was falling apart, and I struggled to focus on even simple tasks at work.”

In desperate need of a solution, she approached the bank to see what they could do for her.

“To my relief, I qualified for a personal loan that I could afford to pay off,’ she says. ‘The loan helped me cover my medical bills, transport fees and even accommodation near the hospital so that I could be there to support Wavhudi as she went through everything.

‘A heavy weight had been lifted off my shoulders and my beautiful girl has made a good recovery. She is back at home with us, and I can enjoy watching her grow into a happy, healthy child.”

Shirley Thwala, also from Gauteng, and her sister have not had an easy life. After losing their mother at a very young age, they had to rely on foster care and grants to survive.

“After some time, I managed to get into a learnership programme and continued working until I was employed. I became the main support for my family early on in life, but as time passed, I realised that my income alone was not enough and I needed a long-term money solution to make life better for my family,” says Thwala.

Approaching the bank, she spoke to them about a rental business idea she had to help her generate extra income for her needs, and those of her sister.

“From the very beginning I felt at ease, as they helped me through the whole process. I received money through a personal loan that I could afford to pay off. I was able to renovate my family’s home by building a garage and three extra rooms, which we now rent out. This gave my family a steady source of income and meant my sister could finally afford to go to college.’

These are just a few of the thousands of stories of South Africans using loans for the greater good, changing the narrative of financial abuse by lenders. Re-evaluating loans is working to build higher levels of trust in personal loans by offering clients a tailored loan at the right amount, and at the best interest rate that it can offer, to provide the much-needed financial relief.

Says Werner Terblanche, managing executive for Nedbank unsecured lending: “Despite strict rules and regulations against predatory lending practices, operators in the market continue to take advantage of people who find themselves in desperate circumstances.

“Financial services providers have an important role in guiding and advising clients in taking on the right loan product, but also ensuring it’s affordable and right for the client. As more people see how loans can change their lives for the better, our economy can be well on the way to sustainable, long-term recovery.”

This article was paid for by Nedbank.