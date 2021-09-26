China in overseas coal power retreat

China’s pledge to stop building coal-fired power plants overseas could cull $50bn (R732bn) of investment as it slashes future carbon emissions, analysts said, although Beijing’s own domestic coal programme is still propping up the dirty fossil fuel.



Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a pre-recorded address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that China will help developing countries build green energy production and halt construction of coal power plants abroad...