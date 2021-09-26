Business

Tourism sees red over state inaction

Get SA off UK’s red list and open the gate to visitors, Cyril is urged

26 September 2021 - 10:41 By CHRIS BARRON

“Mr President, pick up the phone and talk to the prime minister.”

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs “urgently” to speak to his opposite number in Downing Street, Boris Johnson, to get to the bottom of why the UK is keeping SA on its red list...

