First bell rings as Cape Town Stock Exchange officially opens for trading

The Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) officially opened for trading in the Mother City on Thursday, with its focus on providing capital and opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“We are building a stock exchange that caters to the growth segment of the South African economy. We’re aligned with businesses creating jobs, funding innovation, growing crops, developing skills, investing in innovation and trying to reshape our future," said CEO Eugene Booysen.

“Our renewed promise is to provide a truly digital marketplace — one that is safe, secure, uncomplicated, transparent and well-governed, and still offers easier access to liquidity at attractive rates.”

The launch of the CTSE coincided with the listing of southern African agricultural business, TWK Investments Ltd.

“We are pleased to announce that TWK is the first official listing on the renamed Cape Town Stock Exchange,” TWK CEO André Myburgh said.