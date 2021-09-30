SA must entice investors, and fixing Eskom is the start: Godongwana

Implementing an urgent electricity supply strategy, concluding the spectrum conversation and embracing green energy are the most sustainable and realistic ways to revive the economy, says finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

He was giving the keynote speech at the Sunday Times national investment dialogue on Thursday.

“At the centre of the country's recovery is the goal of building a new, fast-growing and more inclusive economy, propelled by greater public and private sector investment. We’re very clear that poverty, unemployment and inequality will only be addressed with an inclusive plan.

“[Investors] are not investing because the environment is not conducive for them to do so. What we needed to do is invest in infrastructure and ensure private sector invests as well,” he said.

He said that while the government grapples with an instrument to encourage investment, there are three main areas that need urgent improvement.

“One of them is electricity. If you can take a date from 2009 to 2021 when we first had the outages, it's 13 years. Over those years we have spent our time fixing Eskom, and not the supply.

“The second issue is [digital] spectrum. We want to close this conversation as a matter of urgency. We’ve had about 11 ministers in 12 years in the same department.

“Third, we have to follow the global trend. We were listed as one of the biggest [green house gas] emitters. We have to say what we’re going to do with green economy. We have to talk about it as a nation and across all sectors,” Godongwana said.

He said most of these problems were compounded by a lack of efficiency in the country’s overall logistics.

“The regulatory burden must be taken into account,” he said.