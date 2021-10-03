Adapt IT plans more growth after Volaris deal

Adapt IT, which has benefited from growth in online education during the pandemic, is planning acquisitions once the takeover deal by Canada-based company Volaris is finalised.



The JSE-listed group, which provides specialised software to more than 10,000 customers in 55 countries in the education, manufacturing, financial services, energy, communications and hospitality sectors, will resume its acquisition strategy to acquire tech businesses operating in areas such as health care and financial services, CEO Tiffany Dunsdon said this week during the company's results presentation...