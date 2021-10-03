Business

Airport lounges suffer terminal jitters

Airport lounges have traditionally offered airport owners an important source of non-aeronautical revenue

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
03 October 2021 - 08:22 By NICK WILSON

With international and domestic business class travel almost at a standstill, the question is when airport lounges will recover - and what place there is for them in the era of Covid-19 and virtual meetings.

Corporate travel is expected to recover in time, but it is likely to be the last segment to bounce back, after domestic and international tourism...

