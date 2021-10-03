ANJANI TRIVEDI: Evergrande may be a harbinger as cash crunch hits China's SMEs
03 October 2021 - 08:13
Even the savviest investors were caught off-guard by the speed of China Evergrande Group's unravelling. They shouldn't have been: trouble has long been brewing at China Inc, where balance sheets are weakening in the face of a rocky economic recovery. This could be its worst blind spot yet.
At more than 1,100 listed companies in China's industrial and manufacturing sectors, receivables are piling up; cash conversion cycles are getting longer (that is, the time it takes to turn inventory investments into cash); and net short-term debt levels are becoming increasingly volatile...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.