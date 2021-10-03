Bond mania raises hopes for movie-going revival

The latest instalment of the series has received positive reviews from 91% of critics tracked by aggregator Rotten Tomatoes

Rave reviews for the long-delayed James Bond movie No Time to Die could finally entice people away from Netflix and into movie theatres.



Timing can dictate the success or failure of a big-budget release, and the industry has struggled to maintain the suspense around a film that was originally supposed to run in April last year...