GPI loses appetite for burgers, bets everything on gambling

Gaming and leisure group Grand Parade Investments (GPI) plans to sell its food and manufacturing businesses to focus on its money-spinning casino operations and unlock value for shareholders.



The company, which is finalising the sale of Burger King and Grand Foods Meat Plant, will sell subsidiary MacBrothers, which manufactures and supplies stainless steel catering and refrigeration equipment, and also two properties worth R100m. One of the properties was a bakery for Dunkin Donuts, which has shut down...