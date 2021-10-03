GPI loses appetite for burgers, bets everything on gambling
03 October 2021 - 08:37
Gaming and leisure group Grand Parade Investments (GPI) plans to sell its food and manufacturing businesses to focus on its money-spinning casino operations and unlock value for shareholders.
The company, which is finalising the sale of Burger King and Grand Foods Meat Plant, will sell subsidiary MacBrothers, which manufactures and supplies stainless steel catering and refrigeration equipment, and also two properties worth R100m. One of the properties was a bakery for Dunkin Donuts, which has shut down...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.