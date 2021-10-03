'Glacial pace': Pleas to speed up economic reform in SA
Investors are tired of the slow speed of economic reform in the country
03 October 2021 - 09:01
Investors are tired of the slow pace of economic reform in SA and unnerved by the unrest in July, which has affected the country's reputation as an investment destination.
These were some of the views this week at the Sunday Times National Investment Dialogue, which was supported by Absa...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.