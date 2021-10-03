Business

'Glacial pace': Pleas to speed up economic reform in SA

Investors are tired of the slow speed of economic reform in the country

03 October 2021 - 09:01

Investors are tired of the slow pace of economic reform in SA and unnerved by the unrest in July, which has affected the country's reputation as an investment destination.

These were some of the views this week at the Sunday Times National Investment Dialogue, which was supported by Absa...

