SAA sets regional strategy in motion
SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo said in a statement the airline had signed a memorandum of co-operation with Kenya Airways
03 October 2021 - 08:23
SAA's plan to grow into a strong regional airline appears to be gaining momentum, with the announcement this week of a co-operation deal with Kenya Airways that could lead in the longer term to a pan-African airlines group.
SAA also said this week it would reactivate its 24-year partnership with Emirates to "boost connectivity and expand customer options in Africa"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.