SAA sets regional strategy in motion

SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo said in a statement the airline had signed a memorandum of co-operation with Kenya Airways

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
03 October 2021 - 08:23 By NICK WILSON

SAA's plan to grow into a strong regional airline appears to be gaining momentum, with the announcement this week of a co-operation deal with Kenya Airways that could lead in the longer term to a pan-African airlines group.

SAA also said this week it would reactivate its 24-year partnership with Emirates to "boost connectivity and expand customer options in Africa"...

