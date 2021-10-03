Skills crisis can set SA back, Capitec chief says

Capitec Bank CEO says SA might find itself in the unenviable position of trying to import the necessary skills from other countries, instead of using local talent

The CEO of SA's third-largest bank by market capitalisation has warned that unless SA urgently addresses its critical skills shortage it will continue to fall behind other countries in its ability to grow its economy and develop its own infrastructure.



Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie said this week that not only were young, skilled South Africans continuing to leave the country because of uncertain job prospects and incidents such as the unrest and looting in July, but that the schooling system was not producing enough of the skills that are urgently needed...