TRIBUTE

Vassi Naidoo: Business leader and accountancy pathfinder | 1955-2021

Vassi Naidoo's life was a celebration of a uniquely South African success story.



His grandfather came to SA from India and worked for 25 years as an indentured worker at Crookes Brothers Estate, before moving his family to Chatsworth in what is now KwaZulu-Natal, where Vassi grew up and went to school. His mother never went to school...