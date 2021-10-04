Huawei Digix Lab to empower developers in Africa

For developers out there, having a designated space to work on your next big app idea will play an instrumental role in its successful development and growth. The Huawei Digix Lab in Johannesburg is another way that Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is proving its continued involvement and investment in the growth of app development and the people behind it across Africa.

In the spirit of collaborative innovation, the Digix Lab will allow developers to experience Huawei's open capabilities and devices first-hand, master and share knowledge through hands-on practice and guidance, and access the HMS ecosystem. They will also have the chance to network, idea share and collaborate with fellow app developers.

Developers will have access to Huawei devices at the lab, which they can use in real time to perform app adaptation verification to experience more comprehensive hardware debugging capabilities.

The lab gives you access a wealth of knowledge from the minute you walk in. It's divided into three main zones where developers, partners and tech enthusiasts can connect, communicate and collaborate.

The Experience zone has a bank of screens with information about various parts of the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem. As the lab grows, other devices will be introduced, including tablets, PCs, wearables and VR glasses. This will give developers the chance to interact with these technologies, plan and scope out potential collaborations.

The Enable zone is a meeting facility for hosting events. Any developer looking for help or facing any challenges can get hands-on support from Huawei’s technical engineers or business leaders. The zone will also house debug terminals to support developers with resources.

The Engage zone is a multipurpose space with a collaboration area and training rooms to support community building. Developer programmes such as integration training, workshops, industry and networking events will be held in this area. Tech buffs or individual developers can also book the space to host community events related to mobile app development.

Huawei’s Digix Lab project comprises seven labs globally, located in Singapore, Düsseldorf in Germany, Moscow in Russia, Dubai in the UAE, Mexico City in Mexico, Dublin in Ireland and now Johannesburg.

To learn more about the Digix Lab email developersa@huawei.com to request an in person or virtual tour of the facilities or visit the DIGIX Lab website.

This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services.